It's happening early this year! The summer festival is July 29th and 30th in St. Paul.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. George Greek Summer Festival has a new date this year.

Annual Summer Greek Festival

Friday, July 29th: 6pm - 9pm

Saturday, July 30th: 11am - 8pm

Enjoy authentic homemade Greek food & pastries while being entertained by the Minnesota Greek Dancers and DJ Jim.

The festival will be held on the corner of Lexington Parkway and Summit Avenue in St. Paul.

Watch more local news: