Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra cancels weekend concerts

Two performances of "Sands of Time with PaviElle French" were scheduled on Friday and one on Saturday. Officials say they plan to reschedule.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra announced that this weekend's "Sands of Time with PaviElle French" concerts have been canceled due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, musicians, stage crew and staff have either reported a positive COVID case or were exposed to someone who had tested positive. The cancellations include two Friday shows and one on Saturday. The live video broadcast that was scheduled for Saturday is also canceled. Officials say they're planning to reschedule for later in the season.

Anyone who purchased tickets will have the option to exchange their tickets for another show, turn the value of their tickets back as a tax-deductible donation to the SPCO or request a refund by contacting the ticket office at tickets@spcomail.org or by calling 651-291-1144. Officials say that if no action is taken, the tickets will be banked in the ticketholder's SPCO account.

The SPCO, along with numerous other performing arts venues, will be requiring proof of vaccination and a booster shot or a negative COVID test beginning Feb. 1, 2022. The venue will also be requiring audience members to wear N95, KN95, KF94 or surgical masks. Cloth masks will no longer be accepted.

Attendance will also be limited to 50% capacity to allow for social distancing and performances will be 60-75 minutes long with no intermissions to prevent crowd from gathering in the lobby, restrooms or concession lines.

For more information on upcoming shows or the new COVIV-19 policies, visit the SPCO's website.

