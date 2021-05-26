'Streaming Wars' rage on as Amazon buys MGM for $8.45 billion, what this means for consumers

MGM's catalogue includes the James Bond franchise, Rocky, and more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 shows.

Amazon is proving it's a lot more than a company that knows how to sell and ship everything from clothes to cookies.

On Wednesday the company announced a huge move to build on its position in the entertainment world.

The company snatched up MGM Studios for more than $8 billion.

The deal is the second-largest purchase in Amazon's history.

The largest was buying Whole Foods.

The real goal with this MGM deal is to get all the movies in its library so they can be streamed.

MGM owns the intellectual rights to the James Bond franchise, the Rocky movies, along with more than 4,000 other movies and more than 17,000 shows.

It's just the latest big deal in the ongoing "streaming wars” with streaming services rushing to buy up content in this endless competition for your attention.



Professor Christopher Terry studies media law and business at the University of Minnesota.



He's not surprised by Amazon's move to buy up MGM.



"There's more demand for content than content available,” Terry explains.



"What content you have is how valuable your streaming service is to consumers. As all of these streaming services compete against each other for what content they're going to control, you're going to see some big deals over licensing of content, that's going to be the next big battle field."



A battlefield filled with bold moves, like Amazon's new Lord of the Rings show, that according to the Hollywood Reporter, cost Amazon upwards of $465 million for just one season.

That number makes the Lord of the Rings show the most expensive television program in history.

For perspective, the popular HBO show Game of Thrones cost the studio around one fourth as much, with a seasonal price tag of about $100 million.



"A long time ago a television series had a limited value. It could only be run for so many times before it was essentially used up. Streaming has sort of changed that that model. That content has value beyond sort of its initial run,” Terry says.



According to a recent study by Ampere Analysis, the average American household subscribes to four different streaming services.

That’s up from an average of three streaming services a year ago, but it’s still light years away from the 200+ streaming services that are currently available to consumers.

"You have so many streaming services and only so many people. At some point some of them aren't going to have content that attracts different subscribers and you're going to want to merge those properties,” Terry says.

So, where is this all going? What’s the end game in this “streaming war?”

Will companies be forced to drop their prices?

Terry says probably not.

"One would hope that would be the case, but I suspect that given what companies are paying to produce this content, it's going to lead the prices to actually continue to go up. Content is very expensive. It's why there's actually not more of it produced,” Terry explains.

A more likely outcome he says will be more mergers and acquisitions between streaming services.

He says merging together offers companies two benefits.

First, there’s a cost-savings component, because companies can save money on the development and production of new shows.

And secondly, merging two streaming services together might attract more consumers who are more inclined to subscribe to a streaming service that offers a wider variety of content.

Another possibility is that a company, or multiple companies, may soon come along and start bundling streaming services together in one bulk service.

Sort of like “Cable 2.0” with one company offering dozens of channels/streaming services for one monthly rate.

Until that happens, Terry says streaming services will continue to buy up content and studios will continue to lean on reboots that are cheaper to produce and are easier to market to consumers.

“For a lot of these franchises there is a hardcore fan base already built in. A lot of people who are even casual fans will still go and see a Bond movie, or a Bond show, or something similar,” Terry says.