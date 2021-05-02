A branding expert takes us through this year's Super Bowl ads

Mike Caguin, chief creative officer at Minneapolis creative agency Colle McVoy, takes us through the major trends and what we can expect to see.

Each year the ads that play during the Super Bowl tend to draw as much attention as the game itself.

1) Celebrity overload

This year’s ads are already stacked with celebrities to entertain us on the biggest night on TV.

2) Humor

This year more than ever, advertisers are dealing with the risk of trying to strike the right tone in a time of political and cultural division and health crisis. Humor is a safe bet.

3) Nostalgia

Marketers can never get enough nostalgia, especially when the world's upside down. After the success of last year's Groundhog Day homage from Jeep, you can definitely expect to see the '80s and '90s represented.

4) Brand Purpose and Values

Brands will be itching to tell us consumers all about how they're trying to make this bizarre world somewhat better. Some will surely package it under the vibe of encouraging us all to just be better humans and not scream at each other all the time. Maybe they'll have better luck than in years past.

5) New Products Launching