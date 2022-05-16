Carrie Underwood, Bill Burr coming to Target Center in October

Bill Burr will be in Minneapolis on Oct. 7, and Carrie Underwood on Oct. 25.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday morning Target Center announced two big names coming to Minneapolis in October: Bill Burr and Carrie Underwood.

They won't be performing at the same time, of course, but the two shows will fill your fall with music and laughter.

Bill Burr is kicking off the second leg of his (Slight Return) Tour on Oct. 7 in Minneapolis. He'll start off the 25 city tour on Sept. 8 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and wrap up on Dec. 17 in San Antonio, Texas.

Know for his "Monday Morning Podcast" and Grammy nomination for his comedy album "Paper Tiger," Burr has appeared on TV, film and the stage. His upcoming Netflix special, "Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill" is set to air on June 6.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. Find more information about them on Ticketmaster or on Burr's website.

Then on Oct. 25, Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen roll in to town with "The Demin & Rhinestones Tour." The album of the same name will be released on June 10, and the first day of the tour kicks off Oct. 15 in Greenville, South Carolina.

The tour is scheduled to stop in 43 cities, including New York, Nashville and Seattle. Allen will be the opening act at every show.

"I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with "The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,”" Underwood said in a press release. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of "Denim & Rhinestones" to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Carrying on her tradition of donating a portion of ticket funds to charity, $1 from each ticket sold will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Formed in the wake of 9/11, the Foundation provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children, and custom-designed houses for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. of Friday, May 20. There are a limited number of VIP packages available. More information is available here.