SPONSORED: Beat the Heat with Apollo Heating, Air and Plumbing

ST PAUL, Minn. — This content is sponsored by Apollo Heating, Air & Plumbing.

Apollo Heating, Air & Plumbing’s Pete Flanigan and Holly Koep joined us to talk about how to maintain your air conditioning this summer. Apollo Heating, Air & Plumbing has been proudly serving more than 180 communities in MN and western Wisconsin for over 40 years and continues to grow.

One thing unique to Apollo is their Sun Club! The Sun Club is a subscription plan that includes annual maintenance for furnace, air conditioning and plumbing, auto delivery of furnace filters with special pricing and much more!

Right now Apollo is offering a one-time special of 20% off when you join their Sun Club. Just mention Minnesota & Company! For more info, visit callapollo.com or call 651-770-0603.

*You must call to start your Sun Club membership.