SPONSORED: Bremer Bank Celebrates 80 Years at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair

Bremer Bank joins Minnesota and Company to discuss their expertise in small to medium-sized business banking.

MINNEAPOLIS — This content is sponsored by Bremer Bank.

Bremer Bank is celebrating it’s 80th anniversary. Today, Jeanne Crain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bremer Bank joined us to talk about their presence at the Minnesota State Fair. Bremer’s presence at the fair honors Minnesota’s legacy of farming and Bremer’s expertise in small- to medium-sized business banking. Each day, their employee volunteers are providing agriculture-themed giveaways for fairgoers – such as sunglasses and butterfly and bee garden mix seed packets.

Visit Bremer Bank’s Grain Bin Gazebo located just outside the Agriculture Horticulture Building, on the south side along Judson Avenue. While you’re there, meet the team and grab some free sunglasses and seed packets. For more information, check out Bremer Bank.