SPONSORED: By the Yard showcases sustainable and stylish furniture at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair

By the Yard joins Minnesota and Company to discuss their durable outdoor furniture and where to find them at the fair.

MINNEAPOLIS — This content is sponsored by By The Yard.

Jacob Wolf from By the Yard joined us with a look at their booth at the Minnesota State Fair. You can find their booth at the 4H Building, on 1400 Cosgrove.

Made from recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE), their furniture is strong, sustainable and won’t splinter, crack or rot. Stain-resistant, non-porous, and 100% bleach-cleanable, their furniture is easy to clean, requires no winter storage and is UV stabilized to minimize fading. By the Yard stands by every piece of furniture they create and back it up with a 35-year warranty.

During the Minnesota State Fair, By the Yard is offering 10% off everything. You can shop at the Fair, or stop by one of their three showrooms in Jordan, Maple Grove, or Woodbury. You can also call 877.220.0448 or visit bytheyard.net.