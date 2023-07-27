SPONSORED: Discover senior living at its finest with Beacon Specialized Living

Beacon Specialized Living joins Minnesota and Company to discuss senior living home options!

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — This content is sponsored by Beacon Specialized Living.

Autumn Ostergaard from Beacon Specialized Living joined us today with a look at their boutique senior living services in a family home setting.

Beacon Hometown provides well-appointed homes with professionally trained staff, assisted living supports and long-term care services in then Minneapolis-St. Paul Metro Area. Each of the modern homes are beautifully decorated and designed for comfort and safety including private bathrooms, exercise rooms, breakout areas for reading or relaxing, large screen media areas , player pianos and handicap access throughout.

Beacon Specialized Living is located at 1355 Mendota Heights Road, Suite 260 in Mendota Heights. You can also visit beaconspecialized.org/referrals or call 651-451-2889, ext. 2.