SPONSORED: Donate coats to those in need at Pilgrim Dry Cleaners

Laura Dizon, Director of Marketing at Pilgrim Dry Cleaners joined us to talk about their Coats for Kids event. The 38th annual Coats for Kids event is hoping to collect more than 10,000 coats this year. Donate new, or gently used, kids & adult coats, to any 28 local Pilgrim Dry Cleaners through October 21st. Coats do not need to be cleaned beforehand to donate. Laura said the need in our community is overwhelming. Last year Pilgrim was able to partner with over 45 organizations to distribute coats to those in need, including local charities like CEAP, STEP, St. Louis Park, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Sharing & Caring Hands, Good in the ‘Hood & more. This year Pilgrim Dry Cleaners has partnered with Davanni’s Pizza, coats can be dropped off to any of their locations as well.