SPONSORED: Donate coats to those in need at Pilgrim Dry Cleaners

MINNEAPOLIS — This content is sponsored by Pilgrim Dry Cleaners.
Laura Dizon, Director of Marketing at Pilgrim Dry Cleaners joined us to talk about their Coats for Kids event. The 38th annual Coats for Kids event is hoping to collect more than 10,000 coats this year. Donate new, or gently used, kids & adult coats, to any 28 local Pilgrim Dry Cleaners through October 21st. Coats do not need to be cleaned beforehand to donate. Laura said the need in our community is overwhelming. Last year Pilgrim was able to partner with over 45 organizations to distribute coats to those in need, including local charities like CEAP, STEP, St. Louis Park, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Sharing & Caring Hands, Good in the ‘Hood & more. This year Pilgrim Dry Cleaners has partnered with Davanni’s Pizza, coats can be dropped off to any of their locations as well.
You can also donate to Coats for kids with a check made out to The Rose Foundation and mailed to:
The Rose Foundation c/o Pilgrim Dry Cleaners
3217 85th Ave N.
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
100% of the donations will go towards purchasing new coats for kids. Those in need of coats can reach out directly to our local charity partners.
Pilgrim has 28 Twin Cities locations and has been serving our community for 83 years. Need to save some time, let Pilgrim do your laundry!
For more details on all the services Pilgrim Dry Cleaners provides, along with the Coats for Kids event, visit PilgrimDryCleaners.com.
