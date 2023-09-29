SPONSORED: Expert tips from Xcel Energy to Slash Your Energy Bill and Boost Sustainability this Season

Xcel Energy joins Minnesota and Company to discuss tips on sustainability goals and how you can save on your energy bill this season.

MINNEAPOLIS — This content is sponsored by Xcel Energy.

The way you work, sleep and eat in your home this time of year can really have an impact on your energy bill. Today, Trisha Duncan from Xcel Energy joined us with some money and energy-saving tips.

Right now, in the Upper Midwest, our energy is about 69% carbon free, and 41% renewable – and in Minnesota, we are on our way to be 80% carbon-free by 2030, and the state of Minnesota has a goal to provide 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.

As temps are cooling down, consider getting a smart thermostat. A smart thermostat can provide an easy and convenient way to manage your home’s comfort and cost in every season. You can set a smart thermostat to warm the home to a comfortable temperature when the family is arriving home in the evening, but keep it more moderate during the day if no one is home.

While we’re in this in-between time before winter rolls in, it’s the perfect time to open your windows when the temperatures are comfortable outside. Additionally, draw your shades or blinds to keep rooms cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. Use any ceiling fans to your advantage – run them counter-clockwise in the summer to circulate cooler, conditioned air. In the winter, run fans clockwise to push warm air down into the room. Keep your interior doors open to circulate air and maintain constant heat levels. Replace your furnace filters every three months or when it looks dirty. A clogged filter can cause your system to work less efficiently.

To find more ways to save energy, visit xcelenergy.com/Tips.