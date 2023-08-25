SPONSORED: Gopher State One Call promotes digging safety at 2023 Minnesota State Fair

Gopher State One Call joins Minnesota and Company to discuss the importance of clicking and calling before you dig.

MINNEAPOLIS — This content is sponsored by Gopher State One Call.

Today we stopped by Gopher State One Call’s booth at the Minnesota State Fair. Olivia Phillips talked about why it’s important to click or call them before you dig, and showed us some of their fun fair giveaways.

You can find Gopher State One Call’s booth at the Blue Flame Gas building, right across the street from the giant yellow slide. Stop by Gopher State One Call’s Fair booth for a free yardstick, water, and air conditioning. Learn how to keep you and your family safe when starting any digging projects.

For more information, click or call 8111 or www.gopherstateonecall.org. It is a free service, and it is the law.