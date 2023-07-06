SPONSORED: Have a backup plan with Midwest Electric and Generator

Midwest Electric and Generator joins Minnesota & Company to discuss generator options for your home!

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — This content is sponsored by Midwest Electric and Generator.

Faith Eby joined us to talk about options homeowners have when it comes to generators.

Midwest Electric and Generator is here to give customers the ultimate peace of mind for their power needs. We make it easy to select an automatic backup power system that is customized to your home's needs and provide a one day installation from our factory trained technicians.

Call 612-284-1550 to take advantage of our Minnesota & Company special discounts. Just mention you saw us on Minnesota & Company and receive $500 off your new generator AND we will double your 5 year warranty turning it into a 10 year warranty!