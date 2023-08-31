SPONSORED: Herself Health empowers women wellness through Holistic approach

Herself Health is the first healthcare company designed for women 65+. Herself Health provides comprehensive primary care and offers a holistic approach that goes beyond labs, medication, imaging, more doctors, and surgery and looks at the whole picture of a patient’s health and wellness, including mobility, mental health, social and behavioral health, and the patient’s life journey. Herself Health is working to ensure each one of its patients is properly cared for, listened to, and supported through this next stage of their lives.