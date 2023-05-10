SPONSORED: Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is just in time for Fall at the Minnesota Zoo

Minnesota Zoo joins Minnesota and Company to discuss their mission and the special Jack-O-Lantern display at the zoo.

MINNEAPOLIS — This content is sponsored by the Minnesota Zoo.

The Minnesota Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is underway, and the Zoo’s Zach Nugent and Artist and Studio Manager, Brian Christensen joined us with a preview. Zach said that each of the large, intricate pumpkins, take anywhere from 10 – 30+ hours to fully create.

The Minnesota Zoo is a year-round destination providing a window into the natural world. With hundreds of species of animals, worldwide conservation efforts, and acres of scenic beauty, the Zoo is a resource to connect people, animals and the natural world to save wildlife. For more information visit mnzoo.org. The Minnesota Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and an institutional member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA).

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at the Minnesota Zoo is open nightly: now through Nov. 4th. All tickets are sold online only at MNZoo.org.