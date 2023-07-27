SPONSORED: Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend is back this Fall

Get ready to run one of many events by Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

This content is sponsored by Twin Cities in Motion.

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend kicks off September 29th through October 1st, and Charlie Mahler from Twin Cities in Motion joined us with a preview.

New for 2023:

Planting a tree for each participant … resulting in a 40-acre forest in partnership with the DNR.

… resulting in a 40-acre forest in partnership with the DNR. Live Art creation at the Health & Fitness Expo, at Saturday Events and on Marathon Sunday at start, along course and at the finish.

at the Health & Fitness Expo, at Saturday Events and on Marathon Sunday at start, along course and at the finish. Second year of the Diane & Alan Page Community Cheer Challenge where the most enthusiastic of the event’s 300,000+ spectators can earn nonprofit donations for their efforts.

where the most enthusiastic of the event’s 300,000+ spectators can earn nonprofit donations for their efforts. 25th Anniversary of the Medtronic TC 10 Mile (little tidbit, guest Charlie was the men’s winner of the first TC 10 Mile in 1999.)

(little tidbit, guest Charlie was the men’s winner of the first TC 10 Mile in 1999.) Kids 18 and Under Run Free at all Twin Cities In Motion events, including marathon weekend.

Events of the Weekend:

• Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon – The Most Beautiful Urban Marathon in America®

Sunday, Oct. 1

8000 runners

Downtown Minneapolis start / State Capitol grounds finish.

• Medtronic TC 10 Mile – The Shortcut to the Capitol®

Sunday, Oct. 1

12,000 runners

Downtown Minneapolis start / State Capitol grounds finish.

• TC 5K, presented by Fredrikson

Saturday, September 30

State Capitol grounds start and finish.

• TC 10K, presented by Dermatology Consultants

Saturday, September 30

State Capitol grounds start and finish.

• Medtronic TC Family Events

Saturday, September 30

State Capitol grounds start and finish.

KARE 11 Family Mile

Half Mile, presented by iHeartRadio Minneapolis

Toddler Trot

Diaper Dash

• Health & Fitness Expo at Saint Paul RiverCentre

Friday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Sept. 30

Packet Pick Up for participants.

Official Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Store

Exhibits on a wide variety of health and fitness products and services.

For more details, check out Twin Cities In Motion | Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon (tcmevents.org)