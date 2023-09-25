SPONSORED: Pranarom's Organic Essential Oils redefine natural health solutions

Pranarom joins Minnesota and Company to discuss how incorporating essential oils can support your health.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — This content is sponsored by Pranarom.

Today Liza Docken from Pranarom joined us to talk about how their essential oils can support your health the natural way and offers alternative solutions powered by essential oils.

The Pranarom productions stand out from other essential oils because they are 100% Organic ECOCERT-USDA Certified for Sustainability & Traceability. Pranarom is located in Golden Valley, and available for purchase online and at many local retailers. For more information, check out pranarom.us.