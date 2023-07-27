SPONSORED: Transform your home with new siding from Window Concepts

Window Concepts joins Minnesota and Company to discuss siding options and deals for your home!

MINNEAPOLIS — This content is sponsored by Window Concepts.

Today Greg Ramel from Window Concepts of Minnesota joined us to talk about updating your home’s siding. Window Concepts of Minnesota features a variety of siding options, including Vinyl, LP and James Hardie Siding.

Vinyl siding is maintenance-free with a lifetime warranty. LP Smartside siding is a wood siding with a factory finish and offers a 15-year warranty. James Hardie Siding is a fiber cement product.

Right now, you can buy 2 squares of installed siding and get the third for free. Plus, there is no interest for 18 months. Additionally, Window Concepts of Minnesota will give you a $50 Target gift e-card with every free estimate.

For more details call 651-905-0105 or visit www.WindowConceptsMN.com