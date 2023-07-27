SPONSORED: Upgrade your patio with furniture from By the Yard

MINNEAPOLIS — This content is sponsored by By the Yard.
By the Yard has been manufacturing maintenance free outdoor furniture for nearly 30 years and it’s all made right here in Minnesota.
Today, Jacob Wolf showed us their new outdoor sectional. By the Yard furniture is available in 9 UV stabilized colors and backed by a 35 year warranty. Stop by any of the 3 Minnesota showrooms and see why By the Yard is right for your backyard. Fair season is right around the corner, so sign up for our email list for upcoming promotions and be the first to know.
Call 877-220-0448 or visit www.bytheyard.net
THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPONSORED CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.