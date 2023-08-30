SPONSORED: Transform your bathroom with ease from Window Concepts

Window Concepts joins Minnesota and Company to discuss how you can upgrade your bathroom with their current specials.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — This content is sponsored by Window Concepts.

Window Concepts makes updating your bathroom easy with their options for bathtub and shower replacements, along with walk-in shower and tub options. Today Greg Ramel from Window Concepts of Minnesota joined us to talk about the process, and showed one of their projects from start to finish.

Right now, you can get 50% off your bathroom project installation and no interest for 18 months on your project. Estimates are free and Window Concepts of Minnesota will give you a $50 Target gift e-card. For more details call 651-905-0105 or visit www.WindowConceptsMN.com.