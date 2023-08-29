SPONSORED: Discover Energy-Saving Tips from Xcel Energy at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair

Xcel Energy joins Minnesota and Company to discuss energy-saving tips.

MINNEAPOLIS — This content is sponsored by Xcel Energy.

We had the chance to check out Xcel Energy’s tiny house display at the Minnesota State Fair today with John Marshall.

Looking for ways to save energy at home and save more than a few bucks on your energy bill? Xcel Energy is dedicated to providing the best service while helping Minnesotans lower their energy bills. Thinking of changing to a smart thermostat? Have you seen Xcel’s crew around town converting from regular meters to smart meters? These are just a few ways that Xcel Energy is helping families across Minnesota conserve energy and money!

During the state fair, Xcel will be at the Eco Building showing fairgoers how small changes can make a big impact. Come see Xcel every day at the Great Minnesota Get-Together check out some tips at xcelenergy.com.