The 1975 comes to Minneapolis in October

The band will stop at the Target Center during the "Still... At Their Very Best" tour.

MINNEAPOLIS — The popular indie band The 1975 will take the stage at Target Center in Minneapolis on Oct. 26.

The band's stop in Minneapolis is part of their "Still... At Their Very Best" North American tour. Tickets go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

Presale tickets will be available June 21 at 10 a.m. To sign up, go to The 1975's website. The tour includes a stop in Chicago to play at Lollapalooza in August, and in Milwaukee in October.

This tour will be the band's biggest in North America to date. The group last visited Minneapolis during their previous tour "At Their Very Best" in December 2022 at the Armory.

"Being Funny in a Foreign Language" is the band's most recent album, released in October 2022.

