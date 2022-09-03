'The Art of Banksy' comes to Minneapolis

The largest touring collection of authentic works from street artist Banksy is coming to the Lighthouse ArtSpace May 12.

MINNEAPOLIS — The largest touring collection of artwork from infamous street artist Banksy is coming to a Minneapolis gallery.

The Lighthouse ArtSpace will host "The Art of Banksy," which includes may of his most-known works including "Flower Thrower" and "Girl with Balloon." Tickets go on sale Mar. 9.

This collection isn't authorized or curated by Banksy but instead is sourced from private collections, allowing the public to see works that might otherwise stay hidden away in private homes or warehouses.

The canvases, screen prints, sculptures and other pieces were created between 1997 and 2008, a time period where the artist made some of his most-recognized work.

“This is a one-of-a-kind exhibition,” said Corey Ross, president and CEO of Starvox Exhibits, which is presenting the exhibit alongside GTP Exhibitions. “Following successful runs in Chicago, San Francisco, Boston and Denver, we can’t wait to give Minneapolis a chance to see The Art of Banksy up close.”

Many may remember Banksy from his 2018 destruction of "Girl with Balloon" after it was sold for $1.4 million at a Sotheby's auction in London. As soon as the hammer fell, closing the sale, the piece was sucked into a shredder hidden in the painting's frame. This destruction actually increased the worth of the piece; the owner later sold the tattered remains, now called "Love is in the Bin," for $25.4 million.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 9 at banksyexhibit.com. Admission starts at $39.99 ($29.99 for children 16 or younger) with timed, flexible and VIP ticket options available.

