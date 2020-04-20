The Gig List: Bridge the Gap virtual concert raises money for hospitality workers

The $11 ticket is equal to one hour of pay for a displaced industry worker.

MINNEAPOLIS — Icehouse, the restaurant and music venue in Minneapolis, made the tough decision to layoff almost all of it's staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. But they're hoping you might be able to help some of those workers by enjoying a night of music through an online benefit concert.

Parag Shah is the founder of Vēmos, who is helping to put on Bridge the Gap. He said while some workers might qualify for unemployment, they likely need more help.

"We all know that that's just not enough for a lot of people," Shah said. "People are using this type of industry as a side hustle, as an extra income, sometimes working multiple jobs to get by so unemployment a lot of times is just not enough," he said.

The Bridge the Gap Benefit Concert is a live-streamed concert, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m.

Tickets cost $11. Shah said the idea is one ticket pays for one hour of work for displaced industry workers. Ticket proceeds will be donated to The North Stands to help those workers.

The list of artists and bands so far include PaviElle, the4onthefloor, Dave King, DOSH and DJ Fundo and MAKR (Mark McGee).

The goal is to sell a minimum of 10,000 tickets.

Shah said the bands will be filtering into Icehouse. But he said they are taking the COVID-19 precautions seriously. Shah said no band or artists will be in the same area of the building if they're there at the same time and he said they will be heavily sanitizing in between sets.

Shah said they have also partnered with local breweries, including Utepils Brewing and Falling Knife Brewing.