The Gig List: How to help local indie record stores during pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Twin Cities record stores are celebrating a combined milestone: 100 years in music retail in the Twin Cities!

Dawn Novak of Electric Fetus said only 1,000 copies were pressed.

But we also wanted to know how their stores are doing during this pandemic.

Novak said the owners made the hard decision to lay off most of the workers. She said their online sales are what's keeping the lights on. That's why it's so important to support independent record stores, she said.

"Whether you come in for five minutes on your lunch hour and we know who you are, or you're somebody that's never been in but you heard something about the store you wanted to check out, it's just an extra way for people to connect with their community," Novak said. "I think it's just really vital to keep independent businesses in general and we know we're part of that community," she said.

So, how can you help?

Novak said buy merchandise, music or movies online, or a gift card from your favorite record store.

You can also check out a new documentary called "Vinyl Nation" that you can watch this weekend. Novak said it's $10, but you can make sure the money goes your independent record store participating.

