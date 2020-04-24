The Gig List: Land of 10K Streams online music festival

It's a free, three-day, live-streaming festival that starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s time for The Gig List!

We usually rundown the local shows happening this weekend. In-person concerts are canceled, so we’re helping you support your favorite bands in their time of need and while getting your music fix!

This week, The Current is putting on the Land of 10,000 Streams festival. It's a free, three-day, live-streaming festival that starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

All they're asking for is that you give to musicians either by sending money directly to their Paypal or Venmo, buying merch or listening and sharing their music.

Who’s participating?

All sorts of artists from all kinds of genres, including singer, songwriter and producer, John Mark Nelson.

Nelson just released a new song called "You Are The One" this month.

You can catch Nelson Friday at 9:30 p.m.