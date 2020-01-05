The Gig List: May 1 - Festival of the Valkyries

It’s a free, all day, online music festival featuring Minnesota women of all gender race and sexual identities.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s time for the Gig List!

While venues are closed right now, the music-rich twin cities artists are still performing and need your help to keep making tunes. This week, there’s a music festival that goes all day!

The Valkyrie Music Collective – a new collective – is hosting the Festival of Valkyries. It’s a free, all day, online music festival featuring Minnesota women of all gender race and sexual identities. The lineup includes Kat Perkins, Diane Miller, Kiss the Tiger, The Nunnery and so many more.

It starts at 8:30 a.m. There will be a virtual tip jar for every performance. There’s even a discussion about working in a male-dominated industry.

