The Gig List: Minnesota Musicians Against Hunger

Help hungry families through Second Harvest Heartland by buying unreleased local music.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s time for the Gig List! We usually give you a rundown of the best local shows of the weekend, but because venues are still closed, we have been telling you about how you can help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, we’re sharing how you can help hungry families by buying unreleased local music.

Minnesota Musicians Against Hunger is an organization created to get the music community together to raise money for Second Harvest Heartland. The organization just put out Bands for Cans Volume 1 on Monday.

It’s a compilation record of unreleased Minnesota music that you can buy digitally for $12.

You can buy the album on Bandcamp.

Of course, this is volume one so you can bet there’s more to come.