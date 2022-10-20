'The movie is more than just a movie, it's a movement' | 'Till' showcases at opening night of Twin Cities Film Festival

'Till' will open in Twin Cities theatres October 21 and nationwide October 27.

MINNEAPOLIS — "I know it's a long time coming," said Deborah Watts, cousin to Emmett Till and cofounder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.

And now, a new film, is breathing new life into the movement

"The movie is more than a movie, it's a movement, and that movement is something that Mamie Till-Mobley started, and people will be able to witness the act of love for her son," she said.

The film is the opening night selection for the Twin Cities Film Festival taking place at Showplace Icon at the West End in St. Louis Park.

"It's a project, story, Emmett's mother wanted out 67 years ago, that didn't happen, it's exciting, it's an honor, it's a privilege to see this, I wish she was here to see it herself but we're really proud," said Watts.

Till was lynched back in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. His story sparked nationwide outcry and demands for justice and accountability.

"The one last known living accomplice has not been charged. We were able to find a warrant for her arrest in June of this year," she said.

While no recent arrests have been made, Watts and her family continue to honor Till's legacy, while hoping the film inspires others to look to the past.

"We need to continue courageous conversations, we need to tell the truth, we need to sit down with our grandparents and great grandparents and ask them about their experience," she said. "If we understand what happened back then, then hopefully we can turn this tide."

The red carpet arrival starts Thursday night and the showing is sold out.

'Till' will open in Twin Cities theatres Oct. 21 and nationwide Thursday, Oct. 27.

