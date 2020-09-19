This event allows a safe, outdoor space for comedians, musicians and vendors to showcase their craft.

The entertainment industry has been mostly out of work for six months now with venues closed and events cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pay Gap Music and Comedy Festival and Marketplace will provide an opportunity for people to enjoy live performances safely. The event is being put on by Rock What You Got.

It's all happening on Saturday, Sept. 26th at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The all-day event will offer both musical and comedy performances as well as a marketplace where you can browse, shop and support local businesses.

Rock What You Got promote gender equality by empowering and uplifting women's voices.

The comedy portion starts at noon and will run through 3:00 p.m.The music will start at 3:30 p.m. and run until 6:30 p.m. The marketplace opens at 10:00 a.m. and will go through 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event need to be purchased online ahead of time. Seating will be limited and socially distanced. Face masks will be required except when eating or drinking and sanitizing stations will be available.