The (Virtual) Gig List: March 27

Where you can watch live shows, dance and how you can help people in the music industry impacted.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s time for The Gig List this week, with some virtual gigs for you. But we also have a way you can help musicians and people in the events and entertainment industry.

Local musician Har Mar Superstar and his fiancé created a coloring book because they wanted to do something to help the people impacted coronavirus.

Ashley Ryan, First Avenue's marketing director, said it’s essentially a "color your way" through First Avenue. You can color the building itself, or your favorite local artists and bands from classics like The Replacements to today’s rising hip hop artist Nur-D.

The coloring book costs $20 and the money goes to the Twin Cities Music Community Trust, a non-profit that helps people in the Twin Cities, where the majority of their income comes from working in the events and entertainment industry.

Ryan said the trust now has an Event Entertainment Emergency Relief Fund where hundreds of people have applied. She also said equally, there have been donations from $5 to $5,000.

"It’s one of those amazing things where the community is sort of coming in and taking care of each other and anyone who has the needs back then from when they first started would donate and people would do the same now," Ryan said.

Ryan said if you can help, please do.

If you want to party separately, but together online, we've got a list for you to do that Friday night:

There’s a live virtual Ukuladies show on Instagram.

The easy voice of talented Taylor James Donskey will be live streaming on Instagram and Facebook.

And if you just want to dance, you might enjoy a virtual dance party hosted by DJ Shane Kramer at Palmer’s Bar on Instagram, Facebook and Twitch.