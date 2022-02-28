Valleyfair replaces annual ValleySCARE event with 'Tricks and Treats'

The theme park says its inaugural Tricks and Treats event will succeed ValleySCARE, bringing "all the fun and no fright."

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair announced it will end its annual ValleySCARE celebration and replace it with a more family-friendly Halloween experience this year.

The theme park said its inaugural "Tricks and Treats" event will succeed ValleySCARE, and come with "all the fun and no fright."

For the new event, the park will be split into two paths for patrons to take: the Land of Tricks and the Land of Treats. Valleyfair says the Land of Tricks will offer a "slimy, spooky and strange" experience, while the Land of Treats offers something "uniquely sweet."

✨ NEW for 2022 ✨ Halloween celebrations at Valleyfair are transforming in 2022 as we say goodbye to Haunt and introduce Tricks and Treats, our all-new, larger-than-life Halloween event with all fun and no fright.



Learn more: https://t.co/GMfVNBvSNf pic.twitter.com/D6PGKetoST — Valleyfair (@ValleyfairMN) February 25, 2022

In addition to rides, the park will have Halloween-themed games, entertainment, food and activities.

The 2022 event runs from Sept. 17 through Oct. 30. For more information, click here.

Watch more local news: