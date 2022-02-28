Valleyfair replaces annual ValleySCARE event with 'Tricks and Treats'

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair announced it will end its annual ValleySCARE celebration and replace it with a more family-friendly Halloween experience this year.
The theme park said its inaugural "Tricks and Treats" event will succeed ValleySCARE, and come with "all the fun and no fright."
For the new event, the park will be split into two paths for patrons to take: the Land of Tricks and the Land of Treats. Valleyfair says the Land of Tricks will offer a "slimy, spooky and strange" experience, while the Land of Treats offers something "uniquely sweet."
In addition to rides, the park will have Halloween-themed games, entertainment, food and activities.
The 2022 event runs from Sept. 17 through Oct. 30. For more information, click here.
