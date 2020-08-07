'Value our Venues' raises money for local music clubs

However with COVID-19, those venues haven't been able to fully reopen for months. Mark Mallman is one of more than 50 local artists who have posed in front of eight Twin Cities music venues. It's all part of an effort to raise awareness and fundraise to offset lost venue revenue during the pandemic.

"These clubs, they're like the life blood of our music scene and they just need to stay open for this time period, you know, keep going and then once things get back to normal whenever that is, we'll be going to shows again it'll be fun," said Mallman.



Music in Minnesota covers local shows and writes album reviews. They've now added fundraising to the mix.



"It's been a really cool process to see that grow and have so many artists want to come out to represent these places that are going through some tough times," said Tom Smouse, a writer and photographer for the website.



Local artists like Black Widows and Static Panic are lending their efforts to help venues.



"There's nothing more cathartic right now than playing music with people I love," said Black Widows band member Pamela Laizure.