Warehouse District Live begins Friday, closing First Ave. block for weekend in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Beginning Friday at 9 a.m., a busy block in downtown Minneapolis will close to traffic for something new the city is trying out on weekends.
The block of First Avenue North, between Fifth Street to Sixth Street (near the Loon Cafe), will become the first-ever Warehouse District Live.
According to the city of Minneapolis, Warehouse District Live will be "an enhanced public space for nightlife in downtown Minneapolis Friday and Saturday nights."
Officials from the Mpls. Downtown Improvement District say from Memorial Day weekend until Halloween weekend the block will have food trucks, tables and seating, restrooms and "various activities throughout the summer and fall."
Details about the various activities have so far not been spelled out. The block will reopen to traffic at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
"The temporary street closures add space to the entertainment district and help create a welcoming and safe zone that's more friendly to people on foot," according to the city of Minneapolis news release.
