Will a big weekend of Pride and Taylor Swift help Minneapolis attract more big events?

Minneapolis tourism experts are trying to build momentum after a busy weekend in downtown

MINNEAPOLIS —





This weekend Minneapolis hosted two major events that brought an estimated 500,000 people to the downtown area between the two Taylor Swift concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium and Twin Cities Pride in Loring Park.

Tourism experts say the initial feedback from hotel and restaurant owners has been positive.

“We really demonstrated that the community is ready to host major events,” Meet Minneapolis President/CEO Melvin Tennant says.

This weekend kicked off a busy summer in Minneapolis, with several big-name acts coming to town, including Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Metallica, Billy Joel and others.

This summer will also mark the return of the Taste of Minnesota.

Tennant says Minneapolis was starting to make a name for itself back in 2018 and 2019 as a go-to destination for big events.

“We had the Super Bowl in 2018 and then the Men’s Final Four a year later,” Tennant explains.

And then COVID came along a year later.

"It did derail us. If you think back to early 2020 in March, we were supposed to host the NCAA wrestling championships at U.S. Bank Stadium. The NCAA cancelled all their championships if you recall. So, it took us some time to recover from that,” Tennant says.

Tennant says the city is now building momentum again with a slate of big concerts and conventions and the return of Taste of Minnesota.

And these days big events aren’t just nice things to have, Tennant says big events are essential when it comes to the survival of many downtown hotels and restaurants.

“When COVID came along and really shut everything down we just had no idea that the business travel wasn’t going to return. So, we have really suffered from that, but we are working on a lot of initiatives. We’re working on ways to replace that,” Tennant says.