Minnesota native Judy Garland headed back to the big screen

In honor of what would be the critically acclaimed actress' 100th birthday, theaters around Minnesota are holding special showings of "The Wizard of Oz."

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A monumental film etched in the hearts of many is coming back to the big screen for a two-day only celebration.

Fathom Events is hosting a nationwide screening of "The Wizard of Oz" in honor of what would have been Judy Garland's 100th birthday. The award-winning film will be shown in 800 movie theaters across the country. There are four times throughout the weekend for you to catch the flick, Sunday, June 5 and Monday, June 6 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. CT.

Here's where you can sit back, relax and be transported to the world of ruby slippers and wicked witches around the metro:

Click here for the full list of available showings.

According to Fathom Events, Wizard of Oz fans will also be treated to a "rarely seen extended musical number."

Garland was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota in on June 10, 1922. The Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids currently houses an "eclectic" collection of memorabilia and artifacts from Garland's life and career.

Watch more local news: