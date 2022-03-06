Minnesota native Judy Garland headed back to the big screen

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A monumental film etched in the hearts of many is coming back to the big screen for a two-day only celebration.
Fathom Events is hosting a nationwide screening of "The Wizard of Oz" in honor of what would have been Judy Garland's 100th birthday. The award-winning film will be shown in 800 movie theaters across the country. There are four times throughout the weekend for you to catch the flick, Sunday, June 5 and Monday, June 6 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. CT.
Here's where you can sit back, relax and be transported to the world of ruby slippers and wicked witches around the metro:
Emagine Eagan 2055 Cliff Rd, Eagan, MN 55122
AMC Southdale 16 400 Southdale Center, Edina, MN 55435-7020
AMC Apple Valley 15 15630 Cedar Ave S, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Emagine Willow Creek 9900 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN 55441
Southbridge Crossing 8380 Hansen Avenue, Shakopee, MN 55379
AMC Eden Prairie 18 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344-3329
Rosemount Cinema 15280 Carrousel Way, Rosemount, MN 55068
AMC Rosedale 14 1595 Highway 36 W, Roseville, MN 55113
Emagine Lakeville 20653 Keokuk Ave, Lakeville, MN 55044
Oakdale Cinema 5677 Hadley Ave N, Saint Paul, MN 55128
According to Fathom Events, Wizard of Oz fans will also be treated to a "rarely seen extended musical number."
Garland was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota in on June 10, 1922. The Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids currently houses an "eclectic" collection of memorabilia and artifacts from Garland's life and career.
