Zach Bryan's 'The Quittin Time Tour' to stop at U.S. Bank Stadium next summer

MINNEAPOLIS — Zach Bryan, the artist behind the hit single "Heading South," is heading north next summer.

On Monday, the Grammy-nominated country star announced his national "The Quittin Time Tour," which will include a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 24. 2024. He'll be joined in downtown Minneapolis by the Turnpike Troubadours and Levi Turner.

The tour is to promote his self-titled album, which dropped Friday, Aug. 25. The tour will open in March with two shows in Chicago and end with a pair of shows in Tulsa, Oklahoma, about 30 minutes from his hometown of Oologah, Oklahoma.

Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, Sept. 6 — two days before tickets will be available to the general public.

