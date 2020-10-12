'Give to Kids Day' A family's journey with 2 children diagnosed with illnesses in the same month

Hannah Hardy was born with sickle cell disease. Soon after, her older sister, Joy, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Evelyn Hardy remembers the moment, back in July of 2018, when she found out her youngest two daughters were diagnosed with two different illnesses. Both within the same month.

"I still remember it as if it were yesterday," Evelyn Hardy said. "We found out a couple of days later what Joy's diagnosis was and literally two days later we get a call from the clinic saying my newborn also had sickle cell," Evelyn said.

Just days after giving birth, the couple had to rush their second youngest daughter, Joy, to the emergency room. "At that time, my mind was on my child, trying to figure out what was going on," she said.

Evelyn's daughter was later diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. "I remember being so upset and asking God what did I do to deserve this, why did you let this happen?" Evelyn said.

Both girls were referred to Children's Minnesota for treatment, where they also received financial resources from hospital programs, after dealing with a few setbacks and a loss of work.

"I remember rent coming up and we are going to be like $800 back and we can't afford that," Evelyn's husband, Horatio said.

While they credit family and the extra help from the hospital, Dr. Susan Sencer, with Children's Minnesota, is encouraging people to give back to help family's like the Hardy's.

"Meal tickets while kids are in the hospital, parking vouchers or mortgage help, which I think the Hardy's took advantage of," Dr. Susan Sencer with Children's Minnesota said. "We couldn't do that. That's not something insurance pays for, that's the community at large, donors."

"It was a relief," Horatio said.

While the Hardy's are thankful their daughter Joy is in remission, they're staying positive and hopeful for the future.

"Give to Kids Day" is a special 24-hour fundraising push by and for Children's Minnesota.