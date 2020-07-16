Minnesota Historical Society announces another round of layoffs

MNHS will have laid off a total of 36% of its staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) said it will lay off an additional 40 employees due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement follows a previous round of 176 layoffs last month, mostly at historic sites and museums that remain closed.

MNHS said is has now laid off 216 workers out of the 595 who were employed in April, amounting to a 36% staff reduction.

In addition to layoffs, MNHS is extending furloughs for 34 staff members while recalling 16 others from furlough.

The Minnesota Historical Society is making plans to reopen more of its locations in the coming weeks and months, including the Minnesota History Center, Mill City Museum, and tours at the Minnesota State Capitol. The agency said reopening decisions will be based on state guidance and financial costs.