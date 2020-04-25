The Wedding Guys have partnered with vendors to help displaced couples find a new date and more.

It comes as no surprise that many plans for the coming months are being canceled or rescheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many couples across the state are scrambling to reschedule weddings dates, photographers and venues. Luckily, The Wedding Guys are able to help.

For two decades, The Wedding Guys have been at the center of Minnesota weddings. Now they are proud to announce a new service in partnership with wedding vendors across the state to make their remaining 2020 open dates directly available to engaged couples through a new service called “Find the Date”.

The directory is made up of over 20 venues and growing.There are also listings for photography, videography, DJ and musicians.

The listing provides available weekends from June through December 2020 with some weekday options offered as well.