For National Mutt Day, viewers shared hundreds of photos and stories of their loyal companions.

MINNEAPOLIS — In honor of National Mutt Day, we asked our audience to share photos of their unique pups along with their backstory. In response we received hundreds of heartwarming tales of “who rescued who.” Hailing from all corners of the country and now residing in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, these scruffy dogs have made themselves comfortable in their forever homes.

Here are 11 Minnesota mutts along with a bit of what makes them so special.

1. Stormi

"We picked out Stormi April 4, one year after my dad's passing. She’s absolutely perfect."

Submitted by Julie Parlow Froiland via the KARE 11 Facebook page.

2. Mr. Indy

"8-year-old rescue mutt who traveled from Arkansas to MN with me. Best dog ever...and always up for an adventure!"

Submitted by Kandi Heard and Andrea Burch via the KARE 11 app.

3. Lilly

"This is Lilly! She became a part of the family almost 4 years ago. She’s 1/2 Olde English Bulldog, 1/4th Sharpei, and 1/4th Beagle. As you can tell she is currently over 2020 at this point."

Submitted by Cassie Helmbrecht via the KARE 11 Facebook page.

4. Snickers

"This sweet mutt is Snickers. I rescued him from the streets of China, where he lived for 13 years. He now lives in Brooklyn Park, and he loves his new home in Minnesota. He is loyal, loved, and a great friend."

Submitted by Mindy Christensen via the KARE 11 Facebook page.

5. Norman

"Norman joined our family 1.5 years ago as a puppy from Safe Hands Rescue. Can't imagine our family without him!"

Submitted by Nate Thomas via the KARE 11 Facebook page.

6. Potts

"He came from Kentucky to Secondhand Hounds, he’s corgi and jack russet. I would say russell but he’s more potato."

Submitted by Kayleen Bradley via the KARE 11 Facebook page.

7. Louie

"This is Louie! We got him through a rescue (Midwest Animal Rescue - MARS). He is a sweet boy who loves car and pontoon rides, red peppers, and snuggling. He can be feisty but is always watching out for his family."

Submitted by Carrie Elfstrand Lindquist via the KARE 11 Facebook page.

8. Charger

"Charger, a boxer/lab mix we rescued from the local shelter. He came home right before schools went online and really helped us all through that time."

Submitted by Lara Downing McDowell via the KARE 11 Facebook page.

9. Yul

"My current foster dog Yul is a jindo/corgi saved from the Dog Meat Trade in Korea thanks to Ruff Start Rescue!"

Submitted by Christa Meyer via the KARE 11 Facebook page.

10. Luna

"This is Luna! We rescued her last summer as a pup from Matty's Heart & Soul Rescue. She loves pontooning on Minnesota lakes! Pictured here on the Horseshoe Chain in Richmond, MN. She's a dachshund/lab mix we think!"

Submitted by Kristen Brisky via the KARE 11 Facebook page.

11. Remi

"We got our Remi girl during quarantine to help bring some more love and fun to our family during these tough times...and she absolutely has been the best thing! She’s 7 months old, full of energy and snuggles!"

Submitted by Diane Fowler via the KARE 11 Facebook page.

Thanks to everyone who shared a photo!

More submissions below.