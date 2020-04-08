2020 Minnesota Governor's pheasant hunting opener postponed

FAIRMONT, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz announced this fall’s 10th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in Fairmont has been postponed to 2021.
The event has been postponed to prevent further spreading of COVID-19.
While the event is being postponed, Walz is encouraging other Minnesotans to go pheasant hunting on Oct. 10.
“Thank you to the Fairmont community, along with our partners Explore Minnesota and the Department of Natural Resources, for their work planning this annual rite of fall in Minnesota,” said Governor Walz. “While our event together must be postponed, I still plan to enjoy the 2020 pheasant hunting season. I’ll be practicing safe social distancing, staying in small groups, and not traveling too far from home while doing so, and I encourage all hunters to do the same to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Minnesota’s pheasant hunting season opens this year at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 and will run until Jan. 3, 2021.