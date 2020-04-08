2020 Minnesota Governor's pheasant hunting opener postponed

“Thank you to the Fairmont community, along with our partners Explore Minnesota and the Department of Natural Resources, for their work planning this annual rite of fall in Minnesota,” said Governor Walz. “While our event together must be postponed, I still plan to enjoy the 2020 pheasant hunting season. I’ll be practicing safe social distancing, staying in small groups, and not traveling too far from home while doing so, and I encourage all hunters to do the same to slow the spread of COVID-19.”