A special surprise for a teen cancer survivor

Lucy Lyngen received a trip to Hawaii and a visit from Gopher football player Casey O'Brien.

A Minnesota teen who survived Hodgkin's Lymphoma received a special surprise this week, thanks to the group "Wishes & More."

Lucy Lyngen and her family were given a trip to Hawaii, but also a special visit from Lucy's favorite athlete: Gopher football player and five-time cancer survivor Casey O'Brien.

"I honestly was super shocked, no clue anything was going to happen," Lyngen said. "He's a five-time beating cancer patient and that's just truly amazing to me, and I've always wanted to meet him."

Lucy graduated virtually from De La Salle in the spring. She plans to play soccer at College of Saint Benedict in the fall.