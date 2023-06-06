Adoption fees waived for 'Clear the Shelter' weekend

From Friday, June 9 to Saturday June 10 Minneapolis Animal Care and Control will match adoptable animals with forever owners, charging only a license fee.

Thinking about answering the call of an animal in need of a loving, caring human? This weekend might be the time to answer.

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is hosting a "Clear the Shelter" weekend on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. Anyone wishing to adopt a dog or cat can visit the facility at 212 17th Ave. N. from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. They will be partnered with a staff member or a volunteer “matchmaker” to help them find the right pet.

As an incentive, all adoption fees will be waived, other than a license purchase for residents of Minneapolis.

Those looking to adopt can meet pets like Smokey, a German Shepherd and Chinese Sharpei mix thought to be about 9 years old. Smokey is described as "a lovely companion, sweet, timid and gentle." He is looking to live out his years in a loving forever home.

The mission of Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is to create a safe and healthy community for people and animals. The facility staffs two veterinarians, three veterinary technicians, four animal care technicians and a dozen animal control officers who rescue animals, enforce animal welfare laws and investigate crimes involving animals.

For more information on the event, available animals and Minneapolis Animal Care & Control, check out the city website.

