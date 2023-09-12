Adoption fees waived for Minneapolis 'Clear the Shelter' this Friday

The city's Animal Care & Control Department will waive adoption fees Sept. 15 in hopes all adoptable dogs and cats will find forever homes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is removing a barrier to pet ownerships this Friday, waiving adoption fees in hopes of finding forever homes for all the dogs and cats currently held at the city shelter.

The department is teaming with Best Friends Animal Society to host a "Clear the Shelter" event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., where people wanting to adopt a friend will be paired with a staffer or volunteer matchmaker to help them find the right pet.

Moses is one of the pets waiting to find someone to take him home. Almost 3, Moses is a labrador-pit bull mix described in his bio as a smart boy and a good listener. He can sit, lay down, walk on a leash and loves to cuddle. His bio says Moses was surrendered because his family did not have time for him, and that being at the shelter is "not his fault."

Adoption fees will return to the usual pricing of $100 for cats, $250 for dogs, or $50 and a license for Minneapolis residents on Monday, Sept. 18. Other animal adoption fees may vary.

"Originally, we waived adoption fees during the pandemic to eliminate any financial barriers to pet adoption,” explained Caroline Hairfield, Minneapolis Animal Care & Control Director. “As with many other areas of post-pandemic life, the City is no longer operating in an emergency status. Like other departments in the City, MACC needs to move forward with business as usual and fulfill the requirement of collecting set fees. This helps us assess what resources will be needed to best serve our animals.”

More information on adoptable animals, volunteering or supporting Animal Care & Control is available on the City website.

