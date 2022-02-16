Animal Humane Society receives grant for emergency pet housing

The $125,000 gift from Pet Smart Charities will provide temporary housing and care for animals whose owners are struggling or in crisis.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Jan. 18, 2022.

When humans are hit by crisis, it's sometimes all they can do to protect and care for themselves. And no matter how much they are loved, pets can end up as a lower priority without the shelter, food and vet care they need.

A new $125,000 grant awarded to the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley will help provide a temporary backstop for those struggling to care for their furry friends. During the pandemic an increasing number of pet owners have struggled with homelessness, lack of pet-friendly housing, domestic violence or relationship challenges, unexpected military deployments and other issues. Those crisis can leave owners with few options, and force them to surrender their pets at a time they're needed most.

The grant, provided by PetSmart Charities, will provide up to 60 days of free housing, food and preventative care like vaccinations or spay and neutering. Pets are housed and cared for by AHS volunteers whenever possible, but if a client has already found a friend or relative to care for the pet, AHS can provide food, litter, and other supplies to support that caregiver.

Clients in need of help are referred to AHS through its social service partners.

“We know that one of the reasons animals are surrendered to us is because their family lost their housing. Our temporary pet housing program gives families the opportunity to stay together,” said Janelle Dixon, President and CEO of Animal Humane Society. “We’re committed to keeping people and pets together because pets are family. Their unconditional love lifts us up, and they bring joy to everyday life, comfort in crisis, and strength in the face of adversity.”

“When a crisis strikes - or if a family needs help caring for their pet for a brief period during a recovery or re-adjustment - we’re thankful partners such as Animal Humane Society are there to lend a hand," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "Pets can no longer be seen as an after-thought to the needs of the people they love. That critical relationship is key to sustaining their quality of life.”

To learn more about the temporary pet shelter program and other services offered by AHS, check out the organization's website.

