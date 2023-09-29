Broadway the cow returned home after being lost for eight days

"There are still some great hearts in this life," Broadway's owner, Mickey Gross, said of the people in Windham who searched for Broadway.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Hardship Acres in Bucksport was named for its humble beginnings, not its quality of life.

Third-generation farmer Mickey Gross raises show cattle there, which usually retire to a decade of grazing before becoming meat.

"We treat 'em like our kids," Gross said. "They give their lives for us to eat and so we can survive, so, we give them a good life. That’s my theory."

Broadway is one such show cow, but she went on an unexpected, weeklong adventure. On Sept. 21, the young, all-black Simmental cow was being trailered to the Big E fair in Springfield, Massachusetts. The driver stopped in Windham to transfer Broadway into another trailer waiting for them. Gross said a passing car likely spooked Broadway, and she took off for the woods.

Windham native Melisa Darling and her son, Jacob, heard about the cow lost in their neighborhood and felt compelled to help.

"I just couldn’t imagine not helping when we had the availability to do so," Melisa said.

She posted on a Windham Facebook group and said she quickly had 13 people join her to search the woods. Jacob launched his drone for two days, to scan from the sky.

In the days that followed, Melisa and Gross said there were a couple of reported glimpses of a cow that likely was Broadway, but no one could track her down until a Windham farmer called the Gross family Thursday, one full week since Broadway's disappearance.

The farmer had found Broadway trying to get into his field to join his own herd of cows. Gross brought his trailer south Friday morning and returned his cow to her herd.

"My wife cried, and I was just in awe — like, wow," Gross said of the phone call. "It’s just unbelievable. It’s just a great feeling; relieved that she’s safe and she’s home."

Gross couldn't believe the amount of people who jumped at the chance to help find his cow and bring her home out of the woods.

"You know, there are still some great hearts in this life," Gross pondered.

Hardship Acres is a beef farm, but Gross said his show cattle retire to about a decade of grazing and raising young before ending up as dinner.

The same goes for Broadway, who will enjoy an early retirement from show business.