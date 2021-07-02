x
'Buckthorn-chomping goats' come to Lebanon Hills Regional Park

The trip, or herd, of 150 goats will be visiting for up to 10 days.
Credit: Lebanon Hills Regional Park

EAGAN, Minn. — If you're traipsing through Lebanon Hills Regional Park this month and you see a wandering goat, don't worry: it's supposed to be there.

For up to 10 days a trip, or herd, of about 150 goats will be visiting the park to control invasive buckthorn plants. 

The goats will primarily be in an area known as Roundtop Hill near the Visitor Center. 

They will be contained in the project area behind a temporary electric fence, so you'll have to appreciate them from a distance. Visitors should not attempt to feed or pet them, but staff and county volunteers will be checking in on the goats daily.

According to a press release, this is the first time Dakota County has used goats at Lebanon Hills to control an invasive species.

Credit: Lebanon Hills Regional Park

