Cambridge family recounts 'heartwarming' loon rescue

The Burton family took matters into their own hands when they came across a struggling loon Thursday night at Skogman Lake.

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. — A family in Cambridge is sharing a story so wild, some might say you'd have to be crazy as a loon to believe it.

Jake Burton says on Thursday evening, he took a walk down to Skogman Lake with his wife, Erin, and two kids, Carter and Keira, in what he described as a usual family outing. But as the family walked along, he said that's when they looked down the shoreline and saw something quite unusual: a young loon seemingly trapped in a shallow pool of open water.

"It was sounding distressed," Burton said. "It just kept diving and swimming back up."

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, loons typically travel to the Atlantic coast for the winter, making this loon's December showing quite uncommon.

"This is really, really late for it to be here," Burton said.

The family stayed on shore for awhile and continued to watch the juvenile loon, while Keira mimicked its call.

"I was thinking, 'What was going to happen to it?'" Burton said. "As I was walking back home, I was thinking it didn't have enough water to take off."

Burton was right. According to the National Wildlife Federation, loons need a long "runway" to take off for flight due to their heavy bodies, and can only do it from water. By Burton's calculations of the small pool, it didn't appear it was going to make it.

Burton's wife Erin, who he described as an animal lover, was so concerned about the bird that she began calling around to several wildlife organizations and rescues, including the Minnesota DNR. After multiple attempts to reach someone after-hours, Erin was finally able to connect with a loon rescue run by a couple in Wisconsin. They told Erin their Twin Cities contact wasn't able to get there, but if she was comfortable with it, they'd talk her through what to do next.

"They told us they wouldn't be able to make it tonight (Thursday), and asked if we would go rescue the bird and hold it overnight," Burton said. "We said, 'sure,' and we geared up with a fishing net, and rope, and waders and lights."

The woman that Erin was able to reach from the wildlife rescue, Linda Grenzer, gave her guidance.

"I told them my family and I would do all we could," Erin said.

The family made its way back down to the lake, with 11-year-old Keira tasked with holding a spotlight, while Burton went in with the net.

"The fisherman were out there looking at me like I was crazy," Burton said.

Burton said they watched the bird start to panic, going in and out of the water, but eventually they were able to get it into a bucket and under a sheet to calm it down as they all made their journey home.

The family housed the loon in their basement overnight, planning to deliver it to a wildlife rescue Friday.

"Loons bring us so much joy in the summer," Erin said. "It's the least we could do."

She added, "We are happy to help. It was a heartwarming night."

And if you're wondering what it would be like to have a loon in your basement?