Feline Fever! CHS Field hosts 2022 Cat Video Festival

It's all about the cats as the immensely popular pet party returns to the big screen at the home of the Saints.

Instead of going to the dogs, Lowertown St. Paul will be getting cat crazy Thursday as folks who love felines unite for the 2022 Cat Video Festival.

The fest will feature the goofiest and most heartwarming videos of the past year from YouTube, TikTok and those shot of their own cats by Minnesota residents, shown on the big screens at CHS Field.

In past years guests have shown up with cat jewelry and accessories, or even wearing cat costumes and makeup to rub shoulders with those who understand and support their love of feline companions. Those attending can either sit in a stadium seat or bring a blanket and park on the lawn. Chairs are not allowed in the stadium.

Get your costume ready right meow... pic.twitter.com/d3gkxuyo1D — Cat Video Festival (@CatFestMN) August 2, 2022

Fans are welcome to start showing up at 6 p.m. with the video reel rolling at 8 p.m. sharp. Tickets are $15 general admission, with a dollar from every ticket going to the Animal Humane Society. You can also opt for a $75 VIP pass that gets you suite seating, private bathrooms, air conditioning, and food plus complimentary beer and wine.

The Cat Video Festival, sponsored by the St. Paul Saints and myTalk 107.1, has been entertaining folks since 2015. Tickets and additional information on this year's edition can be found at the CHS Field website.

